Leeds United transfer news: Defensive target's agent hints at possible departure

Rumoured Leeds target Nicolas Tagliafico could be allowed to leave Ajax this summer, according to his agent.

Leeds are expected to be in the market for a left-back, with Stuart Dallas and youngster Leif Davis their only natural options there if Ezgjan Alioski departs at the end of his contract as expected, and Marcelo Bielsa is said to be a keen admirer of Tagliafico, a fellow Argentine.

Speaking to FC Inter News (via LeedsLive), Tagliafico’s agent Ricardo Schlieper said: “We have an agreement with Ajax that, if a suitable offer arrives, which we have already established, Nicolas would be free to leave.

“Last year he could have left, but then the whole transfer market changed due to the pandemic.”

The 28-year-old Argentina international signed for Ajax from Independiente in January 2018 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the 34-time Dutch champions, who recently claimed a third straight Eredivisie title. He’s won 28 caps for his country, featuring at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A rather feisty character, Tagliafico has described himself as “the kind of player who can show his skills” but “also the kind of man who has learnt other strategies … which I need to use when it is not possible to win with skills and good football.”

Leeds have enjoyed a fine campaign following their return to the top flight after 16 years away. With four games to go, they sit ninth, one place above Arsenal.

