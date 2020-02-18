Liverpool have a distinct advantage over Real Madrid in the race for Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has long been linked to Real Madrid, ever since he first emerged as a world-class talent at Monaco.

But now he's locked into a big-money contract at PSG and it may be difficult for Madrid to lure the 21-year-old away.

The Spanish giants were believed to be in pursuit of Mbappe's teammate and former Barcelona star Neymar last summer.

However, it's understood that they turned their attentions away from a fight with Barcelona for the Brazilian in favour of a future move for Mbappe.

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona player Luis Figo believes the French attacker is worth every penny it takes.

Figo told RMC Sport at the Laureus Sports Awards in Berlin: "Age doesn't mean anything when you have all these qualities.

"The important thing is that he continues to be passionate about this sport, that he continues to improve, to want to be better every day. That is the way he will achieve everything he wants.

But Figo thinks that it will be very hard for Real Madrid to actually get a deal done.

"Mbappe is a young player, one of the best in the world, one of the most expensive too. He is in a team that has no financial problems, I do not know if it will be possible to sign him.

"But he would be a great signing for Real Madrid."

One team who could outbid Real Madrid when it comes to wages are Liverpool, according to the Express.

Liverpool have a wage bill of £255m compared to Real Madrid's books worth £369m.

With the recent punishment of Manchester City for breaching Financial Fair Play laws, clubs such as Real Madrid will be looking over their shoulder.

Liverpool, however, will feel confident - especially given they've spent very little in the past couple of windows.

