Liverpool report: Reds 'expected' to step up pursuit of in-demand Portugal winger

Liverpool have already splashed out over £70m this transfer window, and their summer spending could be set to continue.

That's if reports that they are preparing to intensify their interest in Porto winger Otavio are to be believed.

According to the Mirror, the Portuguese champions are expecting the Reds to lodge a £34m bid for the 27-year-old.

This comes after Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness) claimed that Leeds had fallen short an initial £25.7m offer.

Otavio is said to have a release clause of around £51m, although it has also been reported that it stands at £34.3m until the middle of next month.

If that is the case, it appears that Leeds and Liverpool could both be about to trigger clause - potentially leaving Otavio with a decision to make.

Competition for places in the Reds forward line already looks to be fierce - even after Sadio Mane's departure for Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp still has the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and £64m new arrival Darwin Nunez at his disposal.

But Otavio would provide Klopp with another versatile option given his ability to play out wide or as a number 10.

The former Internacional man - who was born in Brazil but has won seven Portugal caps since gaining Portuguese citizenship last year - provided 11 league assists in 2021-22.