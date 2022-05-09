Liverpool report: Reds given transfer market boost as Real Madrid pull out of race for midfield target

Liverpool could well now be the likeliest destination for Monaco's 22-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

Midfield is seen as the likeliest area for adding more depth at Anfield in the coming months, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara all the wrong side of 30.

Jurgen Klopp's side were first linked with Tchouameni back in October, with Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus all considered to be in the race by then.

Over time, the two Champions League finalists have appeared to become the frontrunners for the Frenchman's signature.

Now Liverpool have been given a major boost, with Real Madrid reportedly deciding against trying to land Tchouameni this summer.

According to Spanish sports paper Marca, Madrid have decided they are happy with their current midfield options, and will look to revisit their interest in the player next summer – effectively handing Liverpool a free run at getting a deal over the line now.