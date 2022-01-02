Liverpool report: Reds tipped to compete for Erling Haaland – on one condition

Glen Johnson believes Liverpool can compete for the signature of Erling Haaland if the striker looks beyond his salary.

The Norway international is the most in-demand player in world football, with several European giants keen to sign him.

Haaland will be available for around £63m at the end of the season due to a release clause in his contract.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been linked with the Leeds-born frontman’s signature.

There is also interest from PSG, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, while Borussia Dortmund have not yet given up hope of retaining him for another campaign.

It has been opined that Liverpool would not be able to match the likes of PSG, Madrid or the Manchester clubs for wages.

But Johnson believes that does not necessarily mean his former side have no chance of signing Haaland later this year.

“In terms of the stature of the club, definitely, but they do business totally differently,” he told Goal.

“We all know that Liverpool sign players with an awful lot of stats involved and they have certain salaries that they will and won’t pay, whereas Real Madrid and PSG will pretty much do whatever they want.

“Of course it is going to be hard to compete on that level, but the top players have got their heads screwed on and hopefully they don’t just follow the big contracts.

“Wherever they go, they are going to be very well paid so they have to be patient and pick the right club, rather than being attracted by big numbers.”

Johnson believes there are other players Liverpool should be monitoring, and he picked out a Premier League star who he believes would thrive at Anfield.

“I like Raphinha. I think it’s a realistic signing as well,” he added.

“Everyone talks about the Mbappes, but those deals aren’t easy to get over the line. I think someone like Raphinha could easily work.

“Obviously the big one is Haaland. Everyone knows that if Liverpool’s front three don’t score, they usually struggle. They definitely need some more firepower up there. The kid looks special as well.”

Liverpool will move back to within nine points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League if they beat Chelsea on Sunday.

