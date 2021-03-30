Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah drops another hint that his future lies in Spain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has said he's open to the idea of moving to Spain later in his career, while reiterating that his future at Anfield is out of his hands.

The Egyptian has another two years left to run on his contract with the Premier League champions, but he has been linked with a future switch to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

In January, Salah hinted that he would be open to the idea by describing the El Clasico giants as “great” clubs, and he again left the door open ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with Real next week.

Asked in an interview with Marca if he is keen to experience Spanish football, Salah said: “I hope to be able to play for many more years.

“Why not? No one knows what's going to happen in the future, so... maybe one day, yes.”

“I hope to be doing the same thing that I've been doing in recent years,” he added.

“Winning trophies, scoring goals, helping my team win trophies. That's the most important thing for me.”

The 28-year-old was also quizzed about whether he sees his future away from Anfield after spending four years on Merseyside.

“It's not up to me. We'll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now,” he said.

Any uncertainty about the future isn’t impacting Salah’s efforts on the pitch, as he's joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season with 17 goals.

However, that individual form hasn’t been reflected in the performances of Jurgen Klopp’s side, who lie in seventh place and 25 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

FEATURE Barrowcelona 2.0: How Bolton Wanderers have become English football’s form team

EURO 2020 England's creative renaissance provides an opportunity to compete with the best at Euro 2020

QUIZ! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?