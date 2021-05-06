Liverpool transfer news: Mohamed Salah wants to leave Anfield and PSG are keen - report

Mohamed Salah wants to leave Liverpool and PSG are eyeing a potential swoop, according to reports.

The Egypt international has been linked with a move away from Anfield at times this season, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both credited with an interest.

Salah is under contract on Merseyside until 2023 and recently revealed that he has not held any talks over a possible extension.

Salah turns 29 next month and Liverpool will have to decide whether to offer him a new deal, or cash in on him this summer or next.

According to Le Parisien , PSG are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look for a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The France international also faces an uncertain future, with his deal at the Parc des Princes expiring in 2022.

PSG continue to make positive noises about Mbappe putting pen to paper on an extension, but nothing has been signed yet.

Real Madrid are considered the favourites to sign the World Cup winner if he does depart the French capital.

Mbappe is unlikely to seek pastures new this summer, but he could be playing his football elsewhere in the 2022/23 campaign.

The French outlet reports that club officials view Salah as an ideal replacement for Mbappe given his excellent record at Liverpool.

“No one is talking to me about anything, so I can’t say much about that,” Salah told Sky Sports about his contractual situation.

“No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.

“I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again.

“It’s a great thing to win, I’m just trying to win it again and again and again because part of our job is we need to win trophies.”

