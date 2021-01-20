Liverpool transfer news: Reds and Tottenham track Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella

Liverpool and Tottenham are both keeping tabs on Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to reports.

Barella has emerged as a key player for Antonio Conte’s side in the last couple of seasons.

He spent last season on loan at the San Siro from Cagliari, before completing a permanent switch last summer.

And according to Calciomercato , the 23-year-old could be on the move again soon.

The Italian outlet reports that Liverpool and Tottenham are both interested in the Italy international.

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho are keen to bolster their midfield options, and the two managers have identified Barella as a potential target.

The Italian, who has been compared to Steven Gerrard in the past, is a regular starter in Conte’s team.

He is valued highly by the Inter boss, which could complicate any attempts to prise him away from the club.

Liverpool and Tottenham would have to be prepared to pay big to sign Barella, who cost Inter £43m.

The Serie A giants view the 23-year-old as a player who has the ability to be a first-team regular for years to come.

He is also under contract until the summer of 2024, which means Inter are under no pressure to cash in.

The chances of Liverpool or Spurs completing a deal for Barella therefore appear to be slim.

However, their attempts to land one of the most talented midfielders in Italian football would be boosted if Barella pushed for a move away.

Both clubs may require reinforcements in the engine room ahead of next season.

Georginio Wijnaldum could depart Liverpool when his contract expires on June 30, while Dele Alli faces an uncertain future after being frozen out by Mourinho at Spurs.

Liverpool and Tottenham will go head-to-head in the Premier League next week, just over a month after Klopp’s side beat Mourinho’s men at Anfield.

