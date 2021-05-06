Liverpool transfer news: Reds close in on Ibrahima Konate signing as defender agrees terms

Ibrahima Konate has agreed personal terms with Liverpool as he closes in on a move to Anfield, according to reports.

The RB Leipzig centre-back looks set to depart the Red Bull Arena at the end of the season.

Konate will be available for around £30.5 due to a release clause in his Leipzig contract.

Liverpool have long been favourites to win the race for his signature, as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his defensive ranks.

The Reds have been plagued by injury problems at the back this term, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez having missed the majority of the season.

Joel Matip has also been missing since January, leaving the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to fill in at centre-half.

Liverpool signed Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke in the January transfer window, as well as recruiting Ben Davies from Preston.

Liverpool have the option of signing Kabak on a permanent basis this summer for a fee of £18m.

The Premier League champions have yet to make a decision on the Turkey international, but another centre-back now looks to be on his way to Anfield.

According to talkSPORT , Konate has agreed a five-year deal with Liverpool and will soon be confirmed as the club’s first signing of the summer.

“It is really, really close. it is just a matter of time,” transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told talkSPORT.

“The agreement with the player is done. They want to sign the player. It is just a case of the clubs negotiating.

“The player wants to go. It is a five-year contract. In some weeks, it will be complete.”

Liverpool will be looking to boost their chances of a top-four finish when they take on Southampton this weekend.

Klopp’s charges are seven points adrift of the Champions League qualification places, although they do have a game in hand on the teams above them.

