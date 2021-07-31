Liverpool transfer news: Reds join Arsenal in race to sign Manuel Locatelli

Liverpool are ready to enter the race for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to reports.

The Italy international, who caught the eye during his nation's successful Euro 2020 campaign, is expected to seek pastures new this summer.

Juventus are thought to be at the front of the queue to sign Locatelli, who has also attracted the interest of Arsenal.

And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are now showing an interest in the 23-year-old.

The Reds have lost Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG this summer and are said to have identified Locatelli as a potential replacement.

Jurgen Klopp's side have yet to submit an offer for the former AC Milan man, who joined Sassuolo in 2019.

But Liverpool are expected to do so soon, with just a month of the transfer window remaining.

There is little time to waste, the report states, as Juventus are looking to tie up a deal.

Locatelli, who was the subject of a £34m bid from Arsenal, favours a move to Turin.

A formal offer from Liverpool could change his mind, but Juventus remain the favourites to sign him.

"We'd be happy to sell Manuel to Juve... but they need to pay the right fee," Sassuolo's CEO, Giovanni Carnevali, told Sky Italia earlier this week.

"Arsenal made a bid to sign him and also a new English club is now in the race."

If Liverpool's pursuit of Locatelli proves fruitless, it will be interesting to see whether or not they target another midfielder.

Wijnaldum was a key player for Liverpool last season, but Klopp still has plenty of midfielders at his disposal: Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The latter duo have struggled with injuries throughout their time at Anfield, but Jones could be set for a more senior role this season after making 13 Premier League starts last time out.

