Liverpool transfer news: Reds join Manchester United in race to sign Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side attempted to bring the Barcelona forward to Old Trafford on a season-long loan last summer.

Jadon Sancho was United’s leading transfer target ahead of this season, and Dembele emerged as an alternative late on in the window.

The Red Devils were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line, and the France international has impressed at times for Barcelona this term.

However, his future remains in doubt with talks over a new contract at the Camp Nou having stalled.

Reports state that there has been little progress between player and club, with Dembele’s current deal running until 2022.

If the former Borussia Dortmund man does not put pen to paper on an extension, he could be sold this summer.

United have long been admirers of Dembele but Liverpool are also in the mix to sign him, according to Mundo Deportivo .

The Spanish outlet reports that United and Juventus are the two clubs leading the race for the 23-year-old.

Liverpool and PSG are keeping tabs on the situation, though, and Jurgen Klopp’s side could move for Dembele in the coming months.

Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move away from Anfield, having admitted at the weekend that he has not heard from Liverpool about a potential new deal.

Dembele could emerge as a potential replacement for the Egyptian should he seek pastures new.

“No one is talking to me about anything, so I can’t say much about that,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.

“I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again.

“It’s a great thing to win, I’m just trying to win it again and again and again because part of our job is we need to win trophies.”

