Liverpool transfer news: Mohamed Salah admits absence of talks over new contract

Mohamed Salah has cast further doubt on his future at Liverpool amid ongoing links with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Egypt international suggested he would be interested in a move to La Liga earlier this season.

“I think Madrid and Barcelona are top clubs,” he told Spanish publication AS in an interview in December.

“We never know what is going to happen in the future, but right now I'm focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League again with my club.”

There have even been reports that Liverpool are beginning to plan for life after Salah , with Jadon Sancho said to be on their wish list.

And Liverpool supporters will be concerned by Salah’s revelation that he has not held discussions with the club over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2023.

“No one is talking to me about anything, so I can’t say much about that,” he told Sky Sports .

“No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.

“I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again.

“It’s a great thing to win, I’m just trying to win it again and again and again because part of our job is we need to win trophies.”

Salah looks set to stay at Liverpool for at least one more year, but the club will have a decision to make next summer.

The Egyptian has been a revelation under Jurgen Klopp’s management, but he will turn 30 in June 2022.

Liverpool must then decide whether to offer a new deal to a player entering his 30s, or to cash in on Salah while his value is still reasonably high.

In the more immediate term, Klopp’s side face a must-win game against Manchester United on Sunday as Liverpool seek to keep their top-four hopes alive.

