Juventus eye £150m summer bid for Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk - report

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the world's best defenders since his move from Southampton to Liverpool in 2018.

The Netherlands international joined for £76m, making him the world's most expensive defender at the time.

The record was beaten last summer when Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for £80m.

Liverpool will feel they got a good deal, however, considering Van Dijk's contribution to them winning the Champions League last season.

He's continued to be instrumental this season, as the Reds appear to be running away with the Premier League title.

Liverpool went 22 points clear when they beat Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

It's the biggest lead any team has had at the end of a round of fixtures in the English top-flight.

But, according to the Sun, Liverpool may be subject to a bid from Juventus for the talismanic Van Dijk in the summer.

The Serie A champions are believed to be keen to build a team capable of dominating Europe as Liverpool have done.

The report claims that the Old Lady are willing to offer around £150m to tempt Liverpool into selling.

However, it's also reported that Van Dijk may have a big part to play in the deal as he considers his future.

It's said that Van Dijk may be open to leaving Liverpool if and when the Premier League title is won this season.

