Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils could renew efforts to sign Jack Grealish

Manchester United have not yet given up hope of signing Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, according to reports.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for the England international in the summer, but they ultimately cooled their interest.

Villa demanded £100m for their talisman, with United unwilling to go any higher than £65m.

Talks therefore broke off in September and Grealish subsequently signed a new long-term deal with his boyhood club.

The 25-year-old is now under contract at Villa Park until the summer of 2025, but United could renew their attempts to bring him to Old Trafford.

Grealish impressed in Villa’s 2-1 defeat by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on New Year’s Day, a result which moved United level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a superb first half of the season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in the top flight.

And according to the Daily Mail , United could go back in for Grealish in the summer transfer window.

Villa will hold out for a sizable fee for their star man, particularly as he still has more than four years to run on his contract.

But United hope that a transfer to a club playing Champions League football would appeal to Grealish at this stage of his career.

“I don't want to say too much about other teams' players but of course he's a player we know we have to look for,” Solskjaer said of Grealish ahead of Friday’s game.

“He's a player for Aston Villa and England who has only improved. The goal he scored last season was a brilliant goal and we've faced him enough times to know it's going to be a difficult game.”

Liverpool will re-establish their three-point lead over United at the top of the table if they beat Southampton on Monday.

