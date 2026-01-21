Manchester United in talks with Barcelona midfielder: report

Manchester United are eyeing a move for a Barcelona midfielder but face competition from another Premier League club

Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United
Manchester United are in talks with a Barcelona midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of a Barcelona star as they look to bolster their midfield.

It is an uncertain time at United following the sacking of Ruben Amorim earlier this month, with former midfielder Michael Carrick installed as interim manager until the end of the season as the club look for a new permanent head coach.

Manchester United open talks with Barcelona star

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Manchester United head coach / manager Michael Carrick applauds after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 17, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Copa/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has been installed as interim manager at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrick immediately made changes to United's midfield following his appointment as interim boss, with Kobbie Mainoo handed his first Premier League start of the season in Saturday's 2-0 derby win over Manchester City.

The England international partnered Casemiro in the centre of the park, while Bruno Fernandes started in the advanced role and Manuel Ugarte came off the bench.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has been restored to United's midfield under Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

And more midfield changes could be on the horizon, with United reportedly opening talks with Barcelona over Spain international Marc Casado.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Sport Witness, the Premier League giants have initiated contact to enquire about the 22-year-old defensive midfielder, with rock-bottom Wolves also interested.

The report states that Casado is a long-term target of Atletico Madrid, who are looking for a new midfielder following Conor Gallagher's move to Tottenham Hotspur this month, but the player would prefer to move abroad.

Barca are yet to receive an offer for Casado, according to the report, but the academy graduate is also said to be open to joining Atletico and knows sporting director Mateu Alemany from the latter's time at Camp Nou.

There is the added complication that Casado's agent, Jorge Mendes, also manages Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes - another Atletico target - so the Premier League clubs have been told to move quickly if they want to secure a January deal.

Atletico Madrid&#039;s French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann (R) is challenged by Barcelona&#039;s Spanish midfielder #17 Marc Casado during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on December 21, 2024.

Manchester United target Marc Casado (left) in action for Barcelona (Image credit: Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Casado made his Barcelona debut back in November 2022 and enjoyed a breakout season last term, as the Catalan giants won the double of La Liga and Copa del Rey.

The midfielder made 36 domestic appearances and won his first two senior caps for Spain in that 2024/25 campaign, before a knee injury ended his season in March.

Casado has remained a regular starter this term and has to get his next move right, with a place in Spain's 2026 World Cup squad potentially on the line.

