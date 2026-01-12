Aston Villa in record bid to replace Ollie Watkins, with long-term striker targeted: report

Aston Villa are already planning for life beyond Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa are said to have tabled a potentially record-breaking bid for a new striker.

Ollie Watkins is undoubtedly still the main man in attack for Unai Emery’s side, but having now entered his 30s, as a forward whose pace is a key feature of his game, it is sensible for Villa to begin planning ahead.

With only Donyell Malen currently able to deputise for Watkins in the no.9 role, it is an area that needs addressing at Villa Park.

Aston Villa eye up record-breaking January transfer

Get premium Aston Villa tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Aston Villa hospitality elevates the iconic Villa Park atmosphere with premium padded seats and exclusive lounge and restaurant access. Packages typically include fine dining or gourmet options, a complimentary drinks package, and matchday entertainment with Villa legends, plus the official matchday programme, ensuring a luxurious and enhanced matchday experience.

The Midlands outfit have not always been the biggest spenders, so the signings of Moussa Diaby and Amadou Onana, while significant investments, did not quite breach the €60m (£52.1m) mark.

The deal they are said to want to do this January, however, would scale such heights, and go down as their biggest-ever buy.

Unai Emery may soon have a new big-money signing at his disposal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Villa have reportedly tabled an offer for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Premier League side are said to have offered their La Liga counterparts €60m for the 25-year-old striker, who can also play out wide.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Spain international has, remarkably, managed 14 goals and one assist in all competitions so far this season, despite facing competition for his place from the likes of Robert Lewandowski – ranked at no.14 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest finishers in football history.

At 25 years old, Torres still has his best years ahead of him, but cash-strapped Barca could use the financial injections, and it is doubtful whether they see their current no.7 as the answer to Lewandowski’s eventual departure.

Having signed for the Catalan club from Manchester City, for whom he made 43 appearances in total, he would also arrive at Villa with Premier League experience already banked, likely making the transition back to English football easier.

Ferran Torres is reportedly in the sights of Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this deal is one that makes sense.

Torres is clearly among some of the most talented forwards in Europe, but whether he’s in the very upper echelon remains up for debate, and Barca feel likely to elsewhere when Lewandowski leaves.

That status means the La Liga side can command a significant fee, helping their financial issues, while Villa get a player who should be capable of replacing Watkins and potentially even improving the side.

Torres is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt.