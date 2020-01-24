Manchester City close to full squad for FA Cup tie with Fulham

Manchester City have close to a full-strength squad available for their FA Cup clash with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Winger Leroy Sane is now their only major absentee with the knee injury that has kept him out for most of the season.

Defender Aymeric Laporte returned to action after almost five months out with a 78-minute run-out at Sheffield United in midweek.

Claudio Bravo, who has started all domestic cup matches so far this season, is likely to play in goal.

Fulham will still be without Aleksandar Mitrovic, Aboubakar Kamara, Neeskens Kebano and Anthony Knockaert for the fourth-round tie.

But head coach Scott Parker said after the goalless midweek draw at Charlton that there is a slim chance all four could be fit for next week’s home game against Huddersfield.

Mitrovic (ankle) has missed the last two matches, fellow striker Kamara has played no part since New Year’s Day and winger Kabano last featured on Boxing Day.

Winger Knockaert missed out against Charlton due to a knock, while Harrison Reed is still working his way back from a calf injury.