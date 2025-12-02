Is Fulham vs Man City on TV? Live streams, preview, kick-off time, how to watch the Premier League encounter

Watch Fulham vs Man City in the Premier League this evening with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

Fulham were buoyed by a brilliant win at Tottenham on Sunday evening and now welcome Manchester City to West London.

Two goals in two minutes from Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson made sure of victory for the Cottagers, with Mohammed Kudus grabbing one back for Spurs.

Manchester City made hard work of their win over Leeds United in their last outing after bouncing back following Tuesday's defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Pep Guardiola's side are continuing to breathe down Arsenal's neck in second place and have a knack for kicking into gear over the festive period.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Fulham vs Man City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Fulham vs Man City in the UK

Fulham vs Man City gets underway at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday, with coverage starting at 19:00 GMT.

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Fulham vs Man City in the US

In the US, Fulham vs Man City will be shown on USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How to watch Fulham vs Man City in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Man City on Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Watch Fulham vs Man City from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was £8.69 now £2.29 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Can I still get tickets to Fulham vs Man City?

The answer is yes, with FourFourTwo's official hospitality partner, Seat Unique, who provide Premier League tickets for 14 of the 20 clubs in England's top flight.

Get Fulham tickets at Seat Unique Fulham hospitality offers a premium matchday with superb padded seating and access to exclusive lounges, bars, or terraces. Packages feature curated gourmet dining, a complimentary drinks package (beer, wine, soft drinks), the official matchday programme, and fast-track stadium entry, providing a comfortable and refined viewing experience.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Fulham vs Man City: Preview

Fulham piled further pressure on Thomas Frank with a wonderful away display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Tete and Wilson, both of which came inside the first six minutes, earned the Cottagers a first-ever win at Spurs' new home ground, which will now provide the basis of positivity heading into a meeting with Manchester City.

Silva's men have now collected 17 points from 13 matches so far this term and sit 15th in the Premier League table, six points above the relegation places.

Many don't know what to expect from Fulham, but a win against the Cityzens on Tuesday evening would certainly come as a shock to most.

Antonee Robinson (knee) and Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring) are both set to miss out, but apart from that, it's a relatively clean bill of health for the hosts.

Manchester City left it late to beat Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with Phil Foden back amongst the goals.

The Three Lions star scored a 91st-minute winner to send the home crowd into raptures, and manager Guardiola will hope for more of the same at Craven Cottage.

After back-to-back defeats against Newcastle United and Leverkusen, City will be looking to build some momentum heading into a busy festive period.

Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Rodri (thigh) are both currently sidelined, which means Nico Gonzalez could continue his starting berth in midfield alongside Tijjani Reijnders and Bernardo Silva.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Fulham vs Man City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 1-3 Manchester City

Despite Fulham's solid display in North London, City should have too much for the Cottagers, and we are expecting an away win.

Want to know the last time Fulham beat Manchester City? 2009!