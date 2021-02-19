Manchester City transfer news: City’s Lionel Messi dream could depend on Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City’s hopes of signing Lionel Messi this summer could hinge on what decision Kylian Mbappe makes about his PSG future, say reports.

The France international scored a spectacular hat-trick in a 4-1 win for the French champions over Messi’s Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League last 16.

Eurosport writes that the futures of the two players are connected, with both the subjects of speculation of a summer departure.

Messi’s contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign and PSG and Man City are the only two sides believed to have the financial firepower to sign him.

But the Argentine’s options could become limited to one if Mbappe decides to pen a new deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Although the striker harbours ambitions of playing for Real Madrid, he could be tempted to stay on in Paris and agree an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2022.

Importantly, PSG are said to view a renewal for Mbappe as more important than agreeing a deal to sign Messi.

If Mbappe commits his future to the club, as Neymar is soon expected to do for another five years, it will be impossible for the Parisian club to pay Messi’s wages as well.

PSG also have their eye on summer moves for Moise Kean, Dele Alli and Sergio Ramos, making Man City look like a more likely destination for Messi.

