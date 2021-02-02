Manchester City transfer news: Club not pursuing Diego Costa move - report

Manchester City will not be offering a deal to former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, according to reports.

The Spain international is currently a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid last month.

Although the January transfer window closed on Monday, clubs are still free to sign out-of-contract players like Costa.

According to Sky Sports , an unnamed top-six Premier League side offered the former Chelsea man the chance to return to England on deadline day.

Further reports suggested that West Ham, currently fifth in the top-flight table, were the side pursuing Costa.

Manchester City have also been linked with the Brazil-born striker in recent weeks, but the Daily Mail writes that Pep Guardiola’s side are not interested.

There had been suggestions that Costa could be on his way to the Etihad Stadium given City’s issues up front.

Sergio Aguero has missed most of the season through injury and illness, and Gabriel Jesus has spent a substantial amount of time on the sidelines too.

But Costa turns 33 this year and there have been concerns over his fitness of late.

Former City defender Micah Richards urged his old club to sign Costa, but it does not seem like they will be heeding his advice.

“Why not get him in until the end of the season? He would do more than just ruffle a few feathers and be a pain in the backside for opposition defences - he is a proven finisher who would offer Pep Guardiola's side a proper plan B,” Richards told BBC Sport .

“When I won the title with City in 2012, we had four strikers at the top of their game - Sergio Aguero, Carlos Tevez, Edin Dzeko and Mario Balotelli. They all played a big part at different times of that campaign.

“Now? They still have Aguero of course, but there are huge question marks over his fitness, with Gabriel Jesus the only alternative.”

