Manchester City transfer news: Club receive boost as Barcelona yet to offer Lionel Messi a deal

Barcelona have yet to offer Lionel Messi a new contract as he nears the end of his current deal, according to reports.

The Argentina international sought to leave the Camp Nou last summer, but Barcelona in effect threatened to take Messi to court if he pushed through with his attempt to depart.

The club’s greatest ever player ultimately stayed put, but his future remains uncertain as he prepares to enter the final two months of his contract.

It was previously thought that the election of Joan Laporta as the club’s president last month would soon lead to an agreement with Messi.

But according to Marca , Barcelona are yet to offer a 33-year-old a new contract because of the club’s significant financial issues.

That has left Messi’s suitors, a group which includes Manchester City and PSG, keeping a close eye on developments.

The Spanish outlet reports that Barcelona will not be in a position to table an offer until they have finished their assessment of the club’s accounts.

Recent reports suggest the Blaugrana have debts totalling more than €1 billion, and that will affect their dealings in the summer transfer market.

Jorge Messi, the father agent and Barcelona’s No.10, watched the club’s B team take on Espanyol at the weekend.

But Messi Sr. is not expected to be involved in discussions with the La Liga giants any time soon.

Barcelona will not be able to begin talks until they have got their finances in order, and they may ultimately conclude that they are unable to offer Messi an extension of his current terms.

That could force the Argentine to take a pay cut if he wishes to remain in Catalonia, or it could push him closer to the exit door.

Messi has been free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-La Liga clubs since the start of the year, but he has not held any talks with PSG or Manchester City.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE European Super League: Is it just a bluff to get more out of the Champions League?

EURO 2020 Which England internationals are currently injured – and who could miss out?

QUIZ! Can you name the 20 players with the most offsides in Premier League history?