Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola sends warning to Sergio Aguero over new contract

Pep Guardiola has challenged Sergio Aguero to earn a new deal at Manchester City.

The Argentina international is out of contract at the end of this season but could extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero has been a resounding success since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and is already the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

He has won four Premier League titles in Manchester and will be targeting a fifth under Guardiola this season.

But despite his consistency over the last nine years, Aguero has been told he will need to show he is deserving of an extension.

“The important thing is that Sergio comes back in good physical condition, starts to get his rhythm, doesn’t get more injuries and and plays good,” Guardiola said after the striker made his return to the team for the 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

“We know what he means for us, we know how we appreciate him, but now he has to show like every one of us, me first, that we deserve to continue here and playing good and winning games.

“After that, the club and myself of course decide, but about his quality… when he is playing in his level and we don’t have any doubts he is a player to stay until he decides (to leave) because he is unique, the numbers, he is important for us, the fans and for everyone.”

City returned to winning ways with that 1-0 triumph over Arsenal at the weekend, making it seven points from a possible 12 for Guardiola’s side so far this season.

Saturday’s win moved City up to 10th in the Premier League table, with a trip to West Ham their next domestic assignment on Saturday.

Before that Guardiola’s men will contest their first Champions League fixture of the campaign against Porto on Wednesday.

