Manchester City transfer news: Raheem Sterling to be offered new contract

Manchester City are set to offer Raheem Sterling a new contract, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola committed his future to the club by signing a two-year extension at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Guardiola’s new deal runs out in 2023 and City are now set to turn their attention towards Sterling.

The England international joined the club from Liverpool in 2015 and has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four League Cups with his current employers.

The winger has occasionally been linked with a move away from Manchester, with Real Madrid among those said to be interested in him.

Sterling’s current contract expires in 2023, but City are keen to see him put pen to paper on fresh terms.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the City hierarchy have made it a priority to get Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne tied down to longer deals.

The Belgium international, who won the PFA Player of the Year award last season, is also under contract until 2023.

And the club are also confident of landing Lionel Messi on a free transfer next summer, with the Argentine still at war with Barcelona.

Messi’s likely availability at the end of the season is said to be a key factor in Guardiola’s decision to extend his stay in the Premier League.

City are confident of agreeing terms with De Bruyne, who looks set to sign a £350,000-a-week deal until 2025.

Sterling may require greater persuasion with the former Liverpool man having expressed a desire to play abroad at some point during his career.

But City believe Guardiola’s extension will boost their chances of convincing Sterling to stay put.

A 2-0 defeat by Tottenham on Saturday leaves City down in 11th place in the Premier League table, having collected only 12 points from their eight games to date.

