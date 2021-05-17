Manchester City transfer news: Riyad Mahrez plans to finish his career at the club

Riyad Mahrez has admitted that he hopes to finish his career at Manchester City, where he has enjoyed great success since joining the club in July 2018.

According to RMC, Mahrez is settled at Man City and looking forward to what the coming years hold for the club, who compete in their first Champions League final later this month.

“My future? I feel very good at Man City. There is no desire to look elsewhere. I don't know yet what my situation will be, but I'm happy in City and that's where I want to be,” said the tricky attacker.

Asked about the prospect of returning to France to play for Marseille, he replied: “No, that’s not something I tell myself. I want to end my career in England and Manchester City. So that’s not something that I am considering.”

This will be welcome news for the club’s supporters, who have seen the best of Mahrez this season on the way to reclaiming the Premier League.

Although they fell short of an unprecedented quadruple, losing their FA Cup semi-final, City have already bagged the title and the League Cup ahead of their Champions League showdown with Chelsea.

Mahrez has impressed in all competitions, scoring 14 goals in 45 appearances in total and regularly starting the biggest matches, having earned Pep Guardiola’s trust with his consistent performances.

He had a particularly big influence on the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, scoring once in the first leg and twice in the second as City progressed with a 4-1 win on aggregate.

The skilful Algerian started his career in the French lower leagues, moving to Leicester City in January 2014 for just £450,000.

After winning the Championship and Premier League titles during his time at the King Power Stadium, as well as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, he joined Man City for £60million.