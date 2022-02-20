Manchester United finally score from a corner after 139 attempts
By Richard Martin published
The drought is finally over and the club's set-piece coach can breathe easily
It took a torrential downpour at Elland Road for Manchester United's drought from corners to come to an end.
Harry Maguire's headed goal against Leeds was the first time the Red Devils have scored from a corner this season, after 139 attempts.
Before Maguire connected with Luke Shaw's in-swinging cross to break the deadlock against their rivals, United had the worst record from corners in the Premier League this season.
And their lack of efficiency from this area was particularly embarrassing as the club hired a specialist coach to help them with corners at the start of the season.
Eric Ramsay joined the club last July, with United saying he had been brought in to help coach players on a one-to-one basis and to "take ownership over training on the side's set-plays".
Considering how many of the club's successes were built on goals from corners (who remembers the 1999 Champions League final?), Ramsay's role was being heavily scrutinised with every corner which came to nothing.
But now he and coach Ralf Rangnick can breathe a sigh of relief.
