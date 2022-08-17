Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag to bid for TWO veteran Premier League strikers

Manchester United have turned to two Premier League goal machines in their quest for reinforcements up top.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is still very uncertain, with the Portuguese legend wanting to leave Old Trafford for a second time. CR7 wants to play Champions League football and though United were originally reluctant to part ways with their talismanic forward, have reportedly had a change of heart in recent weeks.

The mood around Carrington is said to be low, influenced in no small part by Ronaldo's desire to move club. With so few attackers left on the books following Edinson Cavani departing in the summer, the Red Devils are apparently eyeing up shock moves for a veteran pair.

According to CaughtOffside (opens in new tab), United are willing to offer Jamie Vardy a one-year contract. Leicester City are said to be less than enthused about the idea, say The Athletic (opens in new tab) – though the player himself might be keen on one last big payday.

Vardy is 35 years old and has played at the King Power Stadium for the last 11 years, winning promotion from the Championship, an FA Cup and most notably, the Premier League title in 2016.

Another more attainable option, however, could well be former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese goal-getter managed 68 goals in the top flight for the Gunners before his untimely exile last season but has picked up the baton at Barcelona, netting 11 La Liga goals in 18 appearances.

The Sun (opens in new tab) are claiming that Aubameyang – who is being pursued by Chelsea as an option up front – has been added to United's list, too. Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas along with Atletico Madrid pair Alvaro Morata and Matheus Cunha have also been linked according to ESPN (opens in new tab).

Manchester United are set to face Liverpool on Monday night in what may become the worst start to a Premier League season ever, after losing the first two games. The Red Devils are at the foot of the table following the 4-0 embarrassing to Brentford last weekend.

Off the field, Elon Musk recently joked about buying the club.

