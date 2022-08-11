Manchester United report: More problems for Red Devils as Adrien Rabiot deal hits snag

Manchester United's move for Adrien Rabiot has hit a snag over the Juventus midfielder's wage demands, according to reports.

The France international has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils as they seek to bolster their midfield before the transfer window closes on September 1.

It has been a largely frustrating summer for United (opens in new tab) to date, despite the signings of Christian Eriksen, Lautaro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

A lengthy pursuit of Frenkie de Jong looks set to end in disappointment, with Chelsea (opens in new tab) now leading the race (opens in new tab) for the Netherlands international.

After Erik ten Hag lost his first Premier League encounter against Brighton (opens in new tab) last weekend, United turned their attention to Rabiot.

The club has agreed a £15m fee with Juventus (opens in new tab), who are willing to let Rabiot go a year before his contract at the Allianz Stadium expires.

But United's hopes of getting a deal done quickly have taken a hit amid difficult negotiations with the midfielder and his mother Veronique, who works as his representative.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab), Rabiot is willing to move to Old Trafford after positive discussions with Ten Hag.

But he is disappointed that United are not in the Champions League this season and wants big money to join the club.

The Italian publication states that Rabiot wants more than his current £113,000-per-week wages in Turin.

The Frenchman is holding out for around £162,000 per week from United, and he has also informed the club that he will not sign anything less than a three-year contract.

The Red Devils had been hoping to land Rabiot on a cheaper salary, although his demands would still be significantly short of the earnings of Cristiano Ronaldo, who receives a club-high £500,000 per week.

United will be looking to put the disappointment of last weekend behind them when they take on Brentford (opens in new tab) in the late kick-off on Saturday.