Manchester United report: Red Devils lead three-way race for Erling Haaland after Real Madrid rejection

Erling Haaland‘s desire to play for Real Madrid may be in vain, with Real believed to be focused on signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain.

That is according to the Sun, citing reports in Spain, who say Real had previously led the chase for Haaland’s signature, but have opted to prioritise Mbappe over the Borussia Dortmund forward – potentially leaving the window open for Chelsea, United or City to make a move.

All three clubs are said to be huge admirers of the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid, who has scored 80 goals in just 79 appearances for the German club since joining them in January 2020.

Manchester United felt they could be in with a strong chance of luring the Norway international to Old Trafford during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time in charge, with the pair having worked together at Molde in their native land.

The Red Devils will now fancy their chances of landing a long-term target should Real withdraw their interest. They have the grandeur and financial muscle to make a deal happen, but may lack the results to convince Haaland that should b where his future lies.

Chelsea and Manchester City could both be in for strikers this summer, too. Chelsea have been unimpressed with Romelu Lukaku so far, with his performances on the pitch sub-par even before his public complaints over the team's playing style in December. City, meanwhile, are in the market for a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, who departed for Barcelona in the summer and has since retired.

Haaland would be a sensational swoop for whichever Premier League club can get a deal over the line.

