Manchester United report: Two new options emerge as striker hunt drags on
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic
Manchester United are considering two striker options after deciding against pursuing a deal for Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic, say reports.
Multiple outlets say that the Old Trafford club have ended their interest in the Austria international.
The BBC (opens in new tab) claims that United pulled out due to a combination of Bologna’s demands and a negative reaction from fans.
Their hunt for a new attacker therefore goes on, after manager Erik ten Hag kicked off the Premier League season with midfielder Christian Eriksen playing as a false nine.
The Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton, but Anthony Martial was injured and Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench as he returns to full fitness.
According to ESPN, Spain international Alvaro Morata has been offered to United.
The former Chelsea striker spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus, scoring 20 Serie A goals in two years, and he's in the final year of his deal with parent club Atletico Madrid.
The 29-year-old spent 18 months at Stamford Bridge between 2017 and 2019, mustering 16 Premier League goals in 47 games.
90Min reporter Graeme Bailey writes that another option under consideration is Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.
The Senegal international was relegated with the Hornets last season after scoring five goals in 22 Premier League games.
Sarr has two more years left on his contract at Vicarage Road and is valued by Transfermarkt at £24 million.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.