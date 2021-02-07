Manchester United transfer news: Club quizzed on Paul Pogba rumours as speculation grows

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Paul Pogba is “happy” at Manchester United despite speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

The France international is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG in recent times.

According to Goal , United and Pogba have not held any discussions about the possibility of a new deal.

That could force the Red Devils to cash in on the midfielder this summer, rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

But Solskjaer refused to be drawn on the rumours linking Pogba with rival clubs.

“Speculation about Paul is always going to be there, we’ve got a good open dialogue with Paul so what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us,” he said, speaking ahead of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Everton.

“I’m just happy he’s focused and playing really well and he’s happy within himself and that’s important. You can see Paul enjoying football himself with a red shirt on.

“I think you should ask Paul what he’s done [to improve his form]. Because the answer is Paul has really knuckled down, he’s worked hard, he’s got his fitness, I have said this many a time he had a bad season last season with injuries and he had Covid this season and an injury but he really works hard and is playing in a team that plays well and he’s a big inspiration for everyone.

“He always has a big smile… well not always a big smile because in training yesterday when his team lost you can see how that affects him and he wasn’t happy. But today is a new day and he is ready to go again tomorrow.

“I think it’s important for every player that you have a one to one relationship and that you have an open relationship and you can be honest about the situation.

“I try to manage every player as a different individual and a different human being and that’s the way I liked to be managed and hopefully the boys feel that I’m trying to get the best out of them to make a good team together.”

Pogba picked up a muscular injury in the 3-3 draw with Everton, a result which leaves United two points adrift of top spot.

Solskjaer confirmed after the game that the Frenchman will be sent for a scan on Sunday.

