Manchester United transfer news: Club receives boost as Declan Rice to run down West Ham deal

Declan Rice is frustrated by West Ham's decision to place a £100m price tag on his head, according to reports.

The midfielder starred as David Moyes's side finished sixth in the Premier League last term and secured qualification for the Europa League.

Rice then carried his club form onto the international stage, helping England reach the final of the European Championship.

The 22-year-old had been hoping to explore the possibility of a move away from the London Stadium this summer, but West Ham have not been willing to play ball.

Manchester United and Chelsea are long-time admirers of Rice, who shone in West Ham's 4-2 win over Newcastle last weekend.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that the 22-year-old is disappointed at a £100m price tag that he considers prohibitive.

Rice thinks West Ham have in effect priced him out of a summer switch away from east London.

Perhaps that is exactly what the Hammers have done, and they would be within their rights to do so.

Rice remains committed to West Ham and will continue to give his best for as long he remains employed by the club.

But his desire to play in the Champions League and win trophies is likely to take him away from the London Stadium one day.

Rice is said to be prepared to run his contract down if West Ham persevere with such a high asking price.

The midfielder is tied down until 2024, though, which could mean up to three more years with West Ham.

No one could accuse Rice of kicking up a fuss over his situation. Indeed, this is the first most people have heard of the player's supposed frustration.

But West Ham are entitled to set the asking price for any of their players, and they clear view Rice as an integral part of their plans.

The England international will captain the team when they face Leicester on Monday.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on the standard price!

NOW READ

TRANSFERS Every time the British transfer record has been broken during the Premier League era

FEATURE From fat jokes to the Ballon d'Or: How Gerd Müller became "Muhammad Ali of the penalty box"

GET READY FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions