Manchester United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to meet agent Jorge Mendes as he considers Juventus future

Cristiano Ronaldo will meet his agent Jorge Mendes soon to discuss whether his future lies at Juventus or elsewhere, say reports.

The Portuguese forward’s future has been the subject of speculation for months now, as he approaches the final year of his contract in Turin.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo and Mendes will consider the future, and both club and player are prepared for the prospect of him leaving Turin this summer.

The problem the 36-year-old faces is that very few clubs in the world could afford his wage demands, and those who might make a move, Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG, are yet to make an offer.

Speculation over Ronaldo’s future quietened down over the last couple of weeks while the Euros were on, but we can expect it to kick back into life now that Portugal have been eliminated.

Ronaldo and co. fell to a 1-0 last 16 defeat to Belgium to end a disappointing campaign, after finishing third in their group and winning just one game, against Hungary.

The Juve striker can hardly be blamed for the failure – he is currently leading the Euro 2020 scoring charts with five goals.

But it was a sour note to end what was a difficult year at club level before the international disappointment.

Juventus slumped from a position of domestic dominance, winning nine consecutive titles, to scraping a fourth-place finish on the final day of the Serie A season in 2020/21.

Again, Ronaldo did his part, finishing as the league’s top scorer with 29 goals, but he often cut a frustrated figure and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him depart Turin if another opportunity came his way.

Will it, though? Even Mendes, with all his contacts and influence, might struggle to find a club willing to match the €31 per year net salary Ronaldo is earning at Juve after a year in which finances have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

