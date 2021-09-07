Manchester United transfer news: Donny van de Beek says club blocked loan exit

Donny van de Beek has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not want to lose him in the summer transfer market.

The Netherlands international came close to leaving United on loan in the final few days of the window.

Everton wanted to take the midfielder to Goodison Park, but the move did not go through.

And Van de Beek says Solskjaer was clear that he wanted the former Ajax man to stick around, despite a lack of action since his move to Manchester.

Van de Beek has made only four Premier League starts during his time at the club.

"I spoke with the manager about it (the interest from Everton) and the club. They were clear they wanted me to stay here,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast.

“The manager was really positive about me and he said: 'I need you and I want to keep you here'.

"Of course, what I see here now in the beginning of the season is difficult, because I didn't play one minute, but he said; 'What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now'.

"He was really positive about me and I'm feeling well. I'm in good shape so I hope that I can show the people that I improved a lot.

"He sees a big difference, that I'm a little bit stronger now. He can see that I now have one-year of experience here in England. If he sees me now [compared to] the beginning, he sees a big difference.

"I need to trust him. If he doesn't need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me.

"I just need to work hard and I hope I can show the people, one day, what I can do.

"You can never promise that [game time]. This is football and I think you can never promise a player if he will play - or not. You can train every day hard, but in the end you need game time to show your best shape. If you play once in a month or anything, you cannot show your best."

Van de Beek must hope game time is more forthcoming this season. Another campaign on the bench could persuade him to seek pastures new next summer.

