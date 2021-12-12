Manchester United transfer news: Erling Haaland and Timo Werner on four-man striker shortlist

Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist, according to reports, as they look to sign a new striker next summer.

The Red Devils welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club in August but they are expected to enter the market for another forward at the end of the campaign.

Edinson Cavani is out of contract in June 2022 and is unlikely to extend his deal at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's contract runs until 2023 but given he will turn 37 in February, there is a need for an alternative up top.

United are also looking to a future beyond Ronaldo, with the Portugal international approaching the end of his career.

The Red Devils are one of several clubs hoping to sign Erling Haaland ahead of next season.

The Norway international will be available for around £66m, although he has not ruled out staying for one more season at Borussia Dortmund.

United are not putting all their eggs in the Haaland basket, though - a sensible move given the strong competition they will face for his signature.

According to the Daily Express, he is just one of four names under consideration by the powers that be at Old Trafford.

United have also identified Joao Felix, Alexander Isak and Timo Werner as potential targets.

Atletico Madrid are supposedly willing to listen to offers for Felix, who is struggling for starts at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Isak could also be on the move from Real Sociedad next summer, although he is contracted to the Basque club until 2026.

And although Werner has contributed to Chelsea's success over the last 18 months, it is also true that he has not lived up to expectations in west London.

Ralf Rangnick knows his fellow German from their time together at RB Leipzig, and he remains an admirer of Werner's despite his occasional struggles at Chelsea.

The four strikers named on the shortlist are all very different, however.

Haaland is an out-and-out goalscorer whose record speaks for itself, while Felix is more of a second striker who drops deep and links the play.

Werner's speed makes him particularly threatening in counter-attacking sides, and the 6ft 4in but technically skilled Isak is different again.

