Manchester United transfer news: Juan Mata set to earn new deal at Old Trafford

Manchester United will extend Juan Mata’s contract for another 12 months, according to reports.

The 32-year-old midfielder had been expected to leave at the end of the season, when he is due to become a free agent.

However, the Star report that United are set to trigger a one-year extension option in the Spaniard’s deal, meaning they could command a fee for him this summer.

That said, Mata is thought to be happy to spend another season at Old Trafford, where he is a well-respected figure within the dressing room.

Mata joined United from Chelsea in 2014 for £37.1 million, a club record fee at the time. He’s gone on to make over 250 appearances, scoring 50 goals.

In an interview with the club last season, the 41-cap former Spain international spoke of his desire to “keep going and going” at United.

“It feels like it has gone very quickly,” he said, “it feels like time flies. I feel proud.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen to keep hold of one of his most experienced players, who has also played for United under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, winning the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League under the latter.

