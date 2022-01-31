Manchester United transfer news: Key Rangnick midfield target signs for Juventus after Red Devils dither
By Mark White published
Manchester United have missed out on a key target after failing to steal a march on European rivals
Manchester United have missed out on key midfield target Denis Zakaria, who today signed for Juventus in a deal worth just €4.5m.
Zakaria was hotly tipped with a switch to Old Trafford this month, with Spanish outlet AS reporting United boss Ralf Rangnick was a huge admirer of the Gladbach destroyer. The Swiss midfielder was out of contract in the summer, meaning he was available for a bargain price. However, the Red Devils' decision to stall handed rivals the initiative. Juventus announced the 25-year-old's signing earlier this evening.
Zakaria had been a linchpin in Gladbach's midfield since signing for the Foals from Swiss club Young Boys in 2017. The tough-tackling midfielder has made 144 appearances for the Bundesliga stalwarts, scoring 11 goals and teeing-up eight for his team-mates.
The player is also a regular for his nation, and played a key role in Switzerland's run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, where they were eventually eliminated by Spain. It is felt Zakaria could be purchased this month for a low fee, with his club keen to cash in on a player who has made it clear he will not sign a new contract.
Juventus were in the market for midfield reinformcements after allowing Rodrigo Bentancur to join Spurs for €16m earlier in the day. Should the Swiss prove a success in Turin, questions may be asked over United's decision to dither over a player who represented a low risk option.
Manchester United fans have been vocal in their criticism of the club's midfield for a number of seasons, with the a midfield general high on their wishlist.
