Manchester United transfer news: Key Rangnick midfield target signs for Juventus after Red Devils dither

Manchester United have missed out on key midfield target Denis Zakaria, who today signed for Juventus in a deal worth just €4.5m.

Zakaria was hotly tipped with a switch to Old Trafford this month, with Spanish outlet AS reporting United boss Ralf Rangnick was a huge admirer of the Gladbach destroyer. The Swiss midfielder was out of contract in the summer, meaning he was available for a bargain price. However, the Red Devils' decision to stall handed rivals the initiative. Juventus announced the 25-year-old's signing earlier this evening.

Zakaria had been a linchpin in Gladbach's midfield since signing for the Foals from Swiss club Young Boys in 2017. The tough-tackling midfielder has made 144 appearances for the Bundesliga stalwarts, scoring 11 goals and teeing-up eight for his team-mates.

The player is also a regular for his nation, and played a key role in Switzerland's run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, where they were eventually eliminated by Spain. It is felt Zakaria could be purchased this month for a low fee, with his club keen to cash in on a player who has made it clear he will not sign a new contract.

Juventus were in the market for midfield reinformcements after allowing Rodrigo Bentancur to join Spurs for €16m earlier in the day. Should the Swiss prove a success in Turin, questions may be asked over United's decision to dither over a player who represented a low risk option.

Manchester United fans have been vocal in their criticism of the club's midfield for a number of seasons, with the a midfield general high on their wishlist.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY Every deal from the last day of the Premier League's January 2022 window, as it happens

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game