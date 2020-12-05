Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismisses suggestions that Manchester United are inconsistent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected claims that his Manchester United side are inconsistent.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 by PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday, but recorded a 3-2 victory over Southampton in their last Premier League fixture.

United have now won three top-flight games in a row and will be looking to extend that run to four when they face West Ham on Saturday.

And Solskjaer believes United have generally performed well since football returned in June.

"You're always looking for ways of improving and we know we still have a lot to improve on," he told Sky Sports. "But I feel we have made some decisions that have benefitted us as a team and a club. Some of the signings we have made have come in and had a great influence.

"As a manager, you are never 100 per cent happy. You always want more and you always know that the demands and the standards here at Manchester United are the highest - as they should be. Of course, it's only at the end of the season that you know how well you have done. But we are moving up the table and playing better.

"I know the narrative is that we're really inconsistent and I'm not one to argue too much, but if you look back from when the lockdown started or even from the end of the January transfer window, I think we're one of the most consistent teams in the country.

"Of course, the Tottenham defeat was made into a big thing, but we were 10 men, having had no pre-season.

"For consistency, you need to look at more than just two or three games. You need to be looking at 10, 20, 30, 40.

"Liverpool and Manchester City have been exceptional over the last two years, but they are still two sides too many ahead of us, in my head anyway, because I want us to be the best. Saying that, we have made real strides. The lows are not so low anymore, but the highs can be really high. It shows we are on the right track.”

United could climb into the top four of the Premier League if they beat West Ham and other results go their way.

