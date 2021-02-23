Paul Scholes names the transfer that Manchester United must make to go to ‘next level’

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United must target a central defender in the summer transfer market.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently second in the Premier League table, but their title hopes are realistically over.

United are currently 10 points adrift of Manchester City, who are on course to win their third championship in four years.

The Red Devils have conceded 32 goals in 25 games to date - the same amount as 18th-placed Fulham.

And Scholes thinks United must attempt to sign a partner for Harry Maguire when the transfer market reopens.

“I think they’re missing a real, dominant centre-back,” Scholes told BT Sport .

“If you look back at history at the teams who win leagues, they have real leaders in their back four.

“I think Maguire possibly could be but I think they need someone with him who can be really dominant in that position, really commanding, can bully a centre-forward, can demand from the rest of the squad around him, on and off the pitch as well.

“I don’t think they’re far off at all. ‘I think the attacking play, the midfield play, Paul Pogba looks a brilliant player, the play we hoped we bought. Fred and [Scott] McTominay are doing well, [Scott] McTominay especially.

“The attacking players are a real threat. [Mason] Greenwood is coming of age, he’s still a young player but the more games he plays the more star quality you’ll see, this lad could be a superstar.

“You’ve got [Marcus] Rashford, you’ve got [Anthony] Martial, okay he’s struggling for confidence but that lad’s got real ability.

“You’ve got the experience of [Edinson] Cavani, there’s goals in the team, we’ve not even spoke about [Bruno] Fernandes. There’s real goals in the team. I think a real dominant centre-half with authority could tip United to that next level.”

United return to action against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

