Pep Guardiola 'very happy' as Manchester City look set to conclude transfer business
By Tom Hancock published
Ever the big-spenders, it looks like City are about to splash out £100m on summer signings for the fourth year in succession
Manchester City (opens in new tab) boss Pep Guardiola is very satisfied with the club's summer transfer dealings as they close in on their fourth signing of the window.
Having already signed Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips for a combined £93m, and picked up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega as a free agent, the Premier League champions are on the verge of wrapping up a deal for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez.
And Guardiola doesn't expect further additions before the 1 September deadline unless anyone else leaves the Etihad.
According to BBC Sport (opens in new tab), City have agreed a deal worth £11m plus add-ons for Spain U21 international Gomez – a product of Barcelona (opens in new tab)'s famed La Masia academy.
And, speaking ahead of Saturday's first home game of the season against Bournemouth, Guardiola expressed delight with the shape of his squad. He said:
"... I’m very, very pleased with the team – not [big] in terms of numbers, but there is incredible versatility and they all have huge quality – even the young academy lads.
"The quality is there; they just have to push each other to the next step this season. If nobody moves, I think nobody’s coming in."
Assuming he passes a medical, Gomez – who joined Anderlecht from Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) last summer – will fill City's need for an out-and-out left-back.
Joao Cancelo played in his familiar inverted left-back role last Sunday, as a Haaland brace saw City kick off their title defence with a 2-0 win away to West Ham (opens in new tab).
But, having let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave for Arsenal, City were bound to add a left-footed full-back to their ranks.
Tom Hancock
