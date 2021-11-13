Queen of the South let lead slip as Arbroath force draw at Gayfield Park

Queen of the South failed to hang on to their lead and claim their first win in six cinch Championship games as they drew 1-1 with Arbroath at Gayfield Park.

In a tight first-half affair, both teams went into the break with the scores deadlocked at 0-0.

The visitors made the breakthrough just before the hour mark when Max Johnston’s delivery was met by the diving head of Innes Cameron, who nodded them in front.

Arbroath pushed for an equaliser and levelled things up in the 67th minute through Michael McKenna, who followed up Joel Nouble’s shot to find the back of the net.

Neither side could find the decisive winner, leaving the home side in fifth while the Doonhamers remain in ninth.