Real Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga wherever you are in the world

Tonight, Real Madrid host Valencia in the Spanish top-flight, with Zinedine Zidane's side hoping to close the gap on Barcelona in the standings.

Following a three month hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, La Liga is now live and kicking again, with Real aiming for a first title since 2017. Here, we explain how you can follow every moment of the action.

Coverage is on La Liga TV in the United Kingdom.

How to watch La Liga outside your country

If you’re out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jadon Sancho nutmeg. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a La Liga live stream in the UK

La Liga is broadcast on La Liga TV - and it's free for the month of June to Sky customers.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

If you want to watch La Liga in the US, you can tune into BeIn Sports.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

In Canada, La Liga is on BeIn Sports.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Setanta Sports has the rights for the Coppa Italia in a number of European and Asian countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

You can watch matches live with BeIn Sports.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

