Real Madrid transfer news: Spanish side remain confident of Kylian Mbappe deal

Real Madrid believe it is only a matter of time before Kylian Mbappe is playing for the club, according to reports.

The Spanish side failed in their attempts to prise the France international away from PSG during the summer transfer window.

Madrid made several bids for Mbappe, the final one of which was worth in excess of £171m, but did not receive a response from the Ligue 1 leaders.

Los Blancos wanted to sign the 22-year-old so they could unveil him as their latest galactico ahead of the reopening of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this month.

They were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line, despite offering a huge sum for a player who is out of contract next summer.

But according to Sport, Madrid are still confident they will sign Mbappe ahead of next season.

The 13-time European champions will be permitted to begin talks with the player in January.

Mbappe could even sign a pre-contract agreement with Madrid as early as the first day of 2022.

The report adds that Florentino Perez and his colleagues had prepared seven different contract offers to negotiate with Mbappe.

They were unable to get that far due to PSG's refusal to accept a bid, but this shows just how much preparation had gone into their pursuit of the World Cup winner.

Madrid are expected to offer Mbappe a six-year deal worth around £25.7m per year after tax.

That would represent a weekly wage of just under £500,000 until 2028.

Madrid would also Mbappe's father, who also works as his agent, a signing-on bonus of £68.5m which could be shared with his son.

For now at least, Carlo Ancelotti will have to do without the former Monaco man as he attempts to win the La Liga title and the Champions League.

Madrid will host Celta Vigo in their first game after the international break, before facing Inter in the Champions League group stage.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best Premier League signings this summer

TRANSFERS 12 terrible free signings that didn't live up to their billing

PREMIER LEAGUE KITS Every home and away shirt released so far