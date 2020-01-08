St Mirren sign Norwich defender Akin Famewo on loan

St Mirren have signed Akin Famewo on loan from Norwich City subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old English centre-half, who can also play at left-back, joins Saints from the English Premier League side until the end of the season.

The former Luton and Grimsby defender revealed a discussion with ex-Saint Kenny McLean pointed him towards Paisley.

He told St Mirren’s official website: “I’m very happy to be here, I’ve heard a lot good things about the club.

“I didn’t know a great lot about Scottish football but I know Kenny McLean and he’s told me a bit about it.

“I spoke to him about the move as he has links to the club and I was really keen to join.

“The manager has been very welcoming and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I’m very excited as it’s a great opportunity in a great league.”

Saints boss Jim Goodwin said: “With the amount of injuries and everything that we have had over the last couple of months we felt it was an area that we needed to strengthen.

“Akin is a player we have seen a number of times this season playing for Norwich U23s, but he trains with their first team.

“He’s a good player. He’s still got a bit of developing to do but it’s a win-win for everyone.

“We can give Akin senior football and he continues his development.”