Stephen Glass plays down decision to drop Joe Lewis

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass downplayed his decision to drop Joe Lewis as he encouraged the goalkeeper to concentrate on regaining his form.

The club captain was replaced by Gary Woods for Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Celtic after making several errors during the Dons’ run without a win, which stretched to nine games.

“Joe and Woodsy are competing for places the same as a number of players across the pitch,” Glass said.

“For ourselves and the goalkeepers it is important it is not seen as more than that. It does get magnified when you change your keeper.

“Joe has been the number one here, any time he has been fit he has played for five or six years. Every other team in the league has probably chopped and changed their keeper during that time.

“It is no surprise when a performance level dips a little bit.

“It is important that Joe gets back to what he can be during the training. Joe understands and knows he has been competing for places with Woodsy.

“Performances have not been what they should. But I was pretty clear to Joe not to make it more than that, not to start searching for answers and being different.

“He just needs to get back to training and being the Joe Lewis everyone knows he can be.”