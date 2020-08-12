Steven Gerrard confident Rangers ready to fly out of blocks against St Johnstone

Steven Gerrard believes Rangers are “right into their rhythm” as they prepare to host St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

The Light Blues have started the Scottish Premiership season with two wins out of two, even though they have been knocked out of the Europa League by Bayer Leverkusen.

St Johnstone’s match against Aberdeen at the weekend was postponed after two Dons players tested positive for Covid-19 and a further six were instructed to self-isolate following a night out.

The Ibrox boss is unsure as to what the break will do to Saints but is confident his players will be ready.

Gerrard, who revealed midfielder Greg Docherty is considering his options after “interest from down south”, said: “They have had longer to prepare and in terms of tactics, I’m sure their players will be eager for a game of football.

“But I have also just read that their manager said it is not ideal because at this stage of the season it is games that get players individually and as a unit into a rhythm.

“We feel as if we are right into our rhythm, having an extra couple of games have been a big benefit to us so there are probably pros and cons to that situation in terms of St Johnstone.

“That is their concern. Mine is where my team are at, individually and collectively, and we will be ready to come out the blocks as quick as we can tomorrow.”