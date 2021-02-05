Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Juventus’ out-of-favour Aaron Ramsey being tracked by Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to convince Aaron Ramsey to end a frustrating spell at Juventus and return to the Premier League, according to The Mirror.

Ramsey joined the Italian champions in 2019, bringing an end to his 11-year association with Arsenal, for whom he made more than 300 appearances.

But life in Serie A hasn’t gone entirely to plan for Ramsey, despite claiming the first league title of his career last season.

Although injuries didn’t help matters, the Welsh midfielder made just 11 starts for Juventus in the league, and has continued to be a peripheral figure during the current campaign.

He scored in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Sampdoria, but was on the pitch for just seven minutes as Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur have become Andrea Pirlo’s preferred partnership in central midfield.

Ramsey also faces competition from the energetic Weston McKennie, who has impressed on loan from Schalke, and Adrien Rabiot, further limiting his opportunities.

Having joined Juventus on a free transfer, Ramsey is on substantial wages and the club are believed to be happy to let him go for a fee in the region of £10million.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham have both been linked with a move for Ramsey, while Robert Pires has predicted a return to Arsenal at some point in the future.

“He is very intelligent and knows how to adapt everywhere. Juve is a very big club and Serie A is improving him even more,” said Pires.

“He needs to stay a few more years and then he will return to Arsenal. It is my belief, I am not a fortune teller.”

Ramsey remains an Arsenal fan favourite for his exploits with the club, including scoring the winning goal in two FA Cup finals.