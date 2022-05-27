Tottenham report: Spurs hope to beat Real Madrid and PSG to Brazilian forward

Tottenham are considering a move for Everton forward Richarlison, according to reports.

Spurs (opens in new tab) are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer after the club announced a capital increase of up to £150m from its majority shareholder, ENIC. Much of that money is expected to go towards recruitment, as Spurs aim to satisfy Antonio Conte's demands.

The Italian had previously hinted that he could seek pastures new this summer, despite having another year to run on his contract. But Conte is increasingly likely to stay put and he is already working with Fabio Paratici, the managing director of football, on potential signings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Richarlison is among the names under consideration in north London, as Tottenham look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. Conte's side will have to balance domestic commitments with the Champions League, so Spurs are keen to bolster their ranks.

The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) writes that Spurs are mulling over a potential bid for Richarlison, who faces an uncertain future.

The Brazil international was a rare bright spot for Everton (opens in new tab) in a disappointing season which saw the Toffees flirt with relegation. The 25-year-old has ambitions of playing in Europe and he could seek a new challenge this summer.

(Image credit: Getty)

Richarlison still has two years left to run on his contract at Goodison Park, and Everton will be loath to lose him. But given the club's financial issues, they could be forced to cash in on Richarlison if the right offer arrives.

Tottenham are not the only side monitoring the situation, however: the report states that PSG (opens in new tab) and Real Madrid (opens in new tab) are also keeping tabs on the former Watford man. Richarlison can play out wide or through the middle, and he is more likely to be used in the former role at Spurs given Harry Kane's status as a guaranteed starter at centre-forward.

Everton paid an initial £35m to bring the Brazilian to Merseyside in 2018.

