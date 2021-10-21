Tottenham transfer news: Spurs and West Ham keen on Genk striker Paul Onuachu

Tottenham will face competition from West Ham for the signature of Genk striker Paul Onuachu, according to reports.

Atletico Madrid are also thought to be keeping tabs on the 6ft 7in centre-forward, who is expected to seek pastures new in January or at the end of the season.

Spurs succeeded in keeping hold of Harry Kane despite strong interest from Manchester City in the summer.

The north London side hope to retain the England captain beyond this season, with Kane under contract until 2024.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo's squad does not contain a natural back-up to the 28-year-old.

That is something the Portuguese wants to address in an upcoming transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, Onuachu is among the names under consideration by Nuno and the managing director Fabio Paratici.

Spurs are also considering Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic, but they could be priced out of a move for the Serbia international.

Genk are thought to be holding out for £20m for Onuachu, and Tottenham would be willing to pay that amount for a back-up striker.

They are not the only club credited with an interest in the Nigeria international, however.

West Ham are also hoping to bring him to the Premier League as they search for a deputy to Michail Antonio.

The Hammers are also lacking alternative options up front, and their squad could be stretched this term due to their participation in the Europa League.

But Onuachu's next move will not necessarily be to the Premier League.

Atletico have emerged as contenders to sign the giant striker as Diego Simeone seeks to bolster his attacking options.

Luis Suarez will turn 35 in January and the Atletico boss is beginning to plan for life after the Uruguayan.

Onuachu recently changed agents and is now represented by Andy Bara, who has reportedly been tasked with securing a move to one of Europe's top five leagues.

The Nigerian has scored 56 goals in 81 games in all competitions for Genk.

