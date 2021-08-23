Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye midfield signing in Noni Madueke or Houssem Aouar

Tottenham are considering adding another midfielder to their squad in the coming days, according to reports.

Nuno Espirito Santo has guided Spurs to back-to-back victories in his new team's first two games of the Premier League season.

The north Londoners beat Manchester City 1-0 on the opening weekend of the campaign, before seeing off Wolves by the same scoreline on Sunday.

As the end of the summer transfer window draws ever closer, much of the focus on Spurs is centred on the future of Harry Kane.

The England captain is still keen to join Manchester City before the deadline at 11pm BST on August 31.

Spurs are desperate to keep hold of their talisman and have hitherto resisted City's attempts to prise him away from the club.

Tottenham are not solely focused on Kane's status, though, with Nuno keen to strengthen one area of his squad in particular.

The winger Bryan Gil and the central defender Cristian Romero have already joined the club this summer, and Spurs are now poised to turn their attention to the centre of the park.

According to Calciomercato, the club retains an interest in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The France international, who was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal last summer, is also a target for Juventus.

Aouar is out of contract in 2023 and Lyon might be willing to cash in on their academy product for the right price.

The 23-year-old is not the only midfielder in Tottenham's sights, though.

The Daily Mirror writes that they are also pursuing PSV's attacking midfielder Noni Madueke, who was previously part of Spurs' academy.

Madueke joined the Dutch club in 2018 and has since racked up 44 appearances for the PSV first team.

He has made a stunning start to the current campaign, scoring six goals in eight games.

PSV value the 19-year-old, who plays for England's Under-21s, at £40m.

