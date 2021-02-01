Tottenham transfer news: Tanguy Ndomebele refuses to rule out future PSG move

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has refused to rule out a future transfer to PSG.

Ndombele is enjoying an excellent season for Spurs after a difficult debut campaign in English football last time out.

The French midfielder was frozen out by Jose Mourinho last term and his days in north London seemed to be numbered.

Ndombele has bounced back this campaign and is now a regular for Mourinho’s side, having made 16 starts in the Premier League in 2020/21.

But the former Lyon man does not necessarily see himself as a Tottenham player for the long-term.

Indeed, while Ndombele says he is happy in north London, he hinted that he would be open to a move to PSG at some point in the future.

"I'm a boy from the Paris region. Wearing the Paris jersey one day? Why not - but today I'm in Tottenham, and it's going well,” he told Telefoot .

"I spoke with Kylian [Mbappe] about a possible coming to PSG. Two or three years in a row we discussed it. It didn't happen and today at Tottenham it's going well, but why not in the future?"

Ndombele also touched on his strained relationship with Mourinho last season, hinting that a clash of personalities was behind the tension.

"At the beginning it was going very well,” he added. “After there were injuries, and we went to war. Well, not really war because he is the coach, I respect him.

"I have a strong character, and he may have a stronger one than me."

Ndombele hopes his domestic form has not escaped the attention of France manager Didier Deschamps ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

The midfielder has not played for his country since joining Tottenham, but he is working hard to change that.

"Of course I miss the France team. As a competitor we want to be one of the best," he said. "The European Championship remains a goal in the back of my mind. If I do well at club level, why not be called up?"

Tottenham return to action with a home game against Chelsea on Thursday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53% . All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FANS' VIEW What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?